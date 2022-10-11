Bomba helicopter to deliver food aid to Bukit Mabong disaster victims

KAPIT (Oct 11): A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) helicopter will fly to Bukit Mabong today to deliver food assistance to three longhouses in the district that have been cut off by flooding and landslides.

Bukit Mabong District Officer Robert Liman said the helicopter is scheduled to depart around 10am.

“The longhouses are Rumah Umbar Bunsu, Rumah James Saka, and Rumah Ejon Aji. These three longhouses are totally inaccessible by land or river.

“Hulu Rajang incumbent Datuk Wilson Ugak (Kumbong), Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai, and Welfare Department Kapit officer Evelyn Buda are joining Bomba to deliver the assistance,” he said when contacted.

Robert said another longhouse cut off by flooding was Rumah Gawan Bujai.

“However, we managed to deliver food assistance to the longhouse via logging track yesterday (Monday) after the situation improved,” he said.

He added four schools in Bukit Mabong affected by the recent flood were closed today for cleaning.

The schools are SK Mujong Tengah, SK Nanga Tiau, SK Nanga Oyan, and SK Nanga Kain.

“Of the four schools, SK Nanga Oyan and SK Nanga Kain were badly hit.

“For SK Nanga Kain, flood occurrence is very regular as it is located in a low-lying area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the iHydro website reported that the water levels recorded at Kapit Town and Kapit New Headworks stations were at alert levels as at 9.30am today.