Building materials unit price indices up 4.0 to 12.7 pct last month

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): The unit price indices of building materials increased between 4 and 12.7 per cent in September 2022 compared to a year earlier, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

The unit price index of steel as well as steel and metal sections rose by 8.7 per cent and 8.3 per cent year-on-year, respectively, the department said.

On month-on-month basis, their unit price indices fell — by 2.0 per cent for steel and 0.9 per cent for steel and metal sections, it said in a statement on the Building Cost Index (BCI) for September 2022 today.

“However, the other building materials remained unchanged such as plywood for all areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak; and roofing materials for almost all areas in Peninsular Malaysia (except Johor), all areas in Sabah, and Miri, Sarawak,” it added.

Meanwhile, an annual comparison showed that the average steel and cement prices increased by 6.4 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively, said DoSM.

The average price per unit of steel consisting of mild steel round bars and Mycon 60 high tensile deformed bars is RM3,698.29 per metric tonne, a 2.1 per cent decrease from August 2022’s RM3,778.71 per metric tonne.

Meanwhile, the average price of cement (Ordinary Portland) declined 0.6 per cent to RM20.82 per 50 kg in September 2022 against RM20.95 per 50 kg in August 2022, the department said. — Bernama