Cast your vote, no matter what, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Oct 11): Voters are told to exercise their right to vote come what may.

“Come rain or shine we hope all of our voters will perform their citizen rights and responsibilities when the polling day comes,” said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in a press statement issued following the dissolution of Parliament yesterday.

The Asajaya assemblyman also pointed out that the state’s ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was calm about the coming parliamentary election.

“As what I have previously mentioned, the timing of the 15th general election (GE15) will not have much impact on our Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) readiness for it.

“Today’s announcement on dissolution of the Parliament by our Right Honourable Prime Minister (Datuk Patinggi Ismail Sabri Yaakob) had been expected by many quarters because it was tipped to be held soon after the recent tabling of Budget 2023.”

Abdul Karim said he believed all political parties in Peninsular Malaysia and those in Sarawak and Sabah have already prepared their machinery to face the parliamentary election.

“It is something that everyone should be doing because the signs were all there in recent months. One thing for sure, all of us are looking forward to a smooth election and a peaceful one despite concerns on the weather factor which you can’t really predict especially whether there is going to be floods in the coming month,” he said.

“Many had been speculating about the dissolution of the Parliament and now we have the definite answer,” he added.