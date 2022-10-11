Chong hopes voters choose PH again in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen hopes voters will place their trust in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition again in the coming 15th general election to continue the reform agenda in the country.

“We have a lot of unfinished reforms that we want to carry out and it can only be continued if PH forms the federal government after the 15th general election,” said Chong.

He told this to reporters after presenting cash incentives to 44 students for their excellence in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations in a simple ceremony at state DAP headquarters here yesterday.

At the same time, Chong questioned the stand of state’s ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) on the dissolution of Parliament during this year-end monsoon season, particularly when the coalition had four federal Cabinet ministers.

“On one hand, they (GPS) are asking to get ready for floods and the rescue procedures. On the other hand, they are part of the decision makers which allow elections to be held during this period of time.”

Chong said currently there were floods in Miri and Sibu, and landslides in Sibuti.

Thus, it was very inappropriate for an election to be called now and at least, the Prime Minister, Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, should have obtained the approval from the Cabinet to dissolve the Parliament.

It was previously reported that 12 Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet ministers had written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong objecting to the holding of a general election by this year.

“Anyway, we will do our best to fight this election and I think one important thing to note, that is we had started the reforms to save the country and repair the damage done in the past 58 years when PH was in power but it was betrayed 22 months later.

“So, there are still a lot of unfinished businesses for us to continue and one of them is to see through the trial of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” said Chong, who is also state PH chairman.

When asked on the preparation of the state PH coalition to face the parliamentary election, Chong said they would take it one step at a time but the basic preparations had already been completed.

“You can never be prepared enough for any election. We will see how it goes and take it one step at a time but the basic preparations are already done.”

PH comprises DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah)

When asked to comment on the national DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s proposal to field more Malay candidates in the election, Chong said the state DAP’s priority is to focus on supporting their incumbents to defend their seats.

He said there was no racial quota when it comes to candidate’s selection and qualified candidates will be chosen based on merits.

The six DAP parliamentary incumbents in Sarawak are Chong himself for Stampin, Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching), Alice Lau (Lanang), Oscar Ling (Sibu), Wong Ling Biu (Sarikei) and Mordi Bimol (Mas Gading).