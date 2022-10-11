Court can take action against counsel – Judge

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): The Sessions Court here on Tuesday gave a stern reminder that it could take action against a counsel, who represented former director of the state Water Department and his wife, for failing to turn up in court without any concrete explanation for the continuation of his clients’ money laundering trial.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat had to postpone to Wednesday the trial of Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 59, Fauziah Hj Piut, 57 and Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, 68, after counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, who acted for Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah, did not show up in court.

The prosecution informed the court that Tuesday was supposed to be the continuation of the trial and stressed that they were ready with three witnesses.

Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were present in court.

The trial of this case took a new twist when Marcel did not appear in court and the judge informed the parties that the court had received a document dated October 10 from a private hospital stated that the counsel was not feeling well but no mention on his health status or current situation.

“Before that I want to ask the first (Ag Mohd Tahir) and second (Fauziah) accused, did both of you receive any information from your counsel, did Marcel inform both of you today that he was not well?

Or anything about his condition? You did not communicate with your counsel?” asked the judge.

“When was your last communication with your counsel?” the judge further asked.

It took a while for Ag Mohd Tahir to answer the questions and the judge further said, “It seems that both of you are not really in total communication”.

In an open court proceedings, Ag Mohd Tahir answered by claiming that Marcel had told him that Tuesday was the trial of the case.

The judge further explained that since Marcel was not present, it was not fair for the trial to proceed.

The court was also informed that Marcel was admitted to another private hospital.

“The court had tried to contact the hospital but the hospital needs time to do the confirmation, we have to wait to get the confirmation,” the judge said.

“Maybe after this Encik Awg Mohd Tahir can go to the said hospital and try to look for Marcel and if Marcel is really admitted there, ask Marcel to get any document, medical certificate or confirmation letter from the hospital and as of now, the court has not issued any instruction but could take action against Marcel,” said the judge.

Apart from dealing with the absence of Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah’s counsel, the court had also dismissed both plea bargaining applications which were filed separately by Ag Mohd Tahir and his spouse.

“After examining both Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah in camera, in which the accused persons’ counsel is not present and without the presence of the prosecution, the court has satisfied that both the accused persons have not made this application voluntarily,” the judge ruled.

Ag Mohd Tahir, Fauziah and Lim were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and bank savings amounting to RM61.48 million, as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges while Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah allegedly committed the offences at his office here, at a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and at a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat, Haresh Prakash Somiah and Zander Lim handled the trial.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh and Karpaljit Singh acted for Lim.