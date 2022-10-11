E.A.T. 2022: Sessions discussing food issues among highlights

KUCHING (Oct 11): Global manager of THE PLEDGE™ on Food Waste, Marco Sandri, will be featured as a speaker for the ‘Race to Zero Food Waste’ session scheduled on Day 1 of the ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’, taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from Oct 14 to 16.

In his presentation, Sandri is set to share with the participants his insights on food waste reduction, as well as to touch on some aspects in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) No 2, No 12, and No 13.

THE PLEDGE™ on Food Waste is an international third-party certification on food waste prevention for restaurants, hotels and canteens.

Sandri is a certified trainer for the professional course ‘Becoming an Accredited Consultants for The PLEDGE™ on Food Waste’, provided by LightBlue Consulting.

Another key session on Day 1 will be a discussion on ‘The Food Catastrophe: Rising of Food Insecurities in 2022’, to be facilitated by BoomGrow New Ventures manager Logeetha Balakrishnan.

In this panel session, Logeetha will highlight ideas in fighting food insecurities in Malaysia through sustainable food enterprises and technological innovations.

She started her career in project management at a multinational company, but quickly found her calling at the intersection of food and sustainable businesses.

Logeetha was selected as an Acumen Fellow in 2021, and as a Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Professional Fellow in 2022 – all recognising her commitment towards creating change in Malaysia.

On Day 2, the tech-scientist behind Malaysia’s most widely-used restaurant reservation system, Alexander Lowell Small, will be featured as a speaker for a session on ‘Using Technology and Date to Increase Sales’.

In a statement, the co-founder and managing director of UMAI says he intends to help restaurants improve their bottom-line ‘through technology’.

It is said that the UMAI’s restaurant management system has enabled many food-and-beverage enterprises across Asia replicate that ‘sense of individuality’.

Alexander believes that the best dining experience includes more than simply the menu prices and food quality, as it also includes comfort, taste and familiarity – all of which are personal preferences.

