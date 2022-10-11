Fatimah: PBB Women to step up efforts to track young voters

KUCHING (Oct 11): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women will intensify efforts to track young voters now that the parliamentary election (GE) is just around the corner, making the task more challenging, said it chairman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“The meticulous role of tracking these voters is well understood by the women taskforce. This time it is even more challenging because of the increase in the number of new voters aged between 18 and 28 as well as those above this age but are also first time voters,” she said when reacting to the announcement of dissolution of Parliament to pave way for the GE15.

“We have braced ourselves for this meticulous and very important task to win the election. We (PBB Women) will also work with the women wing of other component parties in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS); namely SUPP, PRS and PDP, for a common cause – handsome win for GPS,” the Dalat assemblywoman said.

“As PBB Women chief I can say that our PBB Women wing has anticipated that the Parliament will be dissolved after the budget speech and that our machinery should be on standby mode.”

Fatimah said the directive to the women wings after GPS’ handsome win in the recent state election (PRN12) was to ‘keep the fires burning’, maintain their omnipresence (which is their presence must be seen and be felt at all levels) through holding welfare-oriented activities and social events.

“This is done through activities by our Skuad Sayang and Biro Wanita with our tagline ‘Reaching out, Touching hearts, Engaging minds’, with the support and blessing of the state assemblypersons, MPs and chairpersons of branches.”

This strategy is needed to get the community’s confidence and retain that confidence in PBB and GPS, she said.

“We are there for them — election or no election,” she said.

Adding value to the service provided by incumbent MPs, Fatimah said PBB Women, leaders of its branches and zones also monitor activities through WhatsApp group.

“Now that the Parliament is dissolved, our Women Wing will have to go into the next stage of our preparation to help GPS win. PBB Women Wing knows their role very well as part of PBB machinery to win the election,” she said.