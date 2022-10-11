Fire razes single-storey house in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Oct 11): A single-storey house at Kampung Baru Upik Lingga in Sri Aman was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified of the incident at 9.42pm and a team of 11 firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station was deployed to the scene.

“The fire involved a non-permanent single-storey house measuring 36 by 48 square feet which was totally razed to the ground by fire.

“However, no injuries were reported during the incident,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control and fully extinguished it at 11.25pm.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended their operation.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.