Flood mitigation works to be fully completed in six years – Jeffrey

PENAMPANG (Oct 11): Residents around flood-prone areas are advised to move to safer areas during heavy rains.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the government is doing everything possible to complete flood mitigation projects, including two that are currently underway in Penampang and Putatan.

“Unfortunately, these works will only be completed in a few years and we anticipate that the entire flood mitigation works to be fully completed in six years time.

“In the meantime, I urge residents living around flood-prone areas to make plans to relocate to other areas during heavy rains,” he said.

Jeffrey said this during his visit to the Penampang Cultural Centre on Monday where 13 families were temporarily housed after their homes were flooded during Sunday heavy downpour.

He advised residents in low-lying areas to always be wary of rising river water.

He also discouraged landowners from building their houses too close to flood-prone rivers.

“The rainy season is just getting started and according to the Meteorological Department, more rain is expected before the end of this year.

“The weather is getting more erratic due to the effects of climate change. Let us work together to avoid further property losses,” said Jeffrey who made the suprised visit to the centre.

He was accompanied by Penampang district officer Francis Chong, welfare department officers, district engineer Ir Irene Choo, district police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim and Senator Datuk Ambrose Dumpangul.

He was also briefed on the flood situation on the ground by Chong at the district natural disaster centre and the steps taken to assist victims.