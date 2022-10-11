‘Gas Pipeline leakage minimal to Bintulu Port’

KUCHING (Oct 11): The impact from the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) leakage is minimal to Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd (Bintulu Port), analysts opine, as most of the natural gas in its liquefaction plant are sourced from Sarawak instead of Sabah.

To recap, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) recently declared force majeure (FM) on gas supply to MLNG Dua due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the vicinity of KP201, SSGP that occurred on September 21, 2022.

“This has impacted the supply of gas to MLNG Dua’s production facility at Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu, Sarawak,” the statement read.

“Petronas wishes to clarify that the FM affects the supply of gas to MLNG Dua’s production facility only, while the other LNG production facilities within the PLC continue to operate as planned.”

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) gathered that the leak affected only the MLNG Dua production facility with a nominal capacity of 9.6 million tonne per annum – or 33 per cent of Petronas’ MLNG total nominal capacity.

“LNG exports make up 49 per cent of total throughput of Bintulu Port, all of which are sourced from Petronas-operated Malaysia LNG complex with production capacity of 29.3 million tonnes per annum.

“We believe the impact from the leakage is minimal to Bintulu Port, as most of the natural gas in its liquefaction plant are sourced from Sarawak instead of Sabah.

“Daily natural gas production from Sabah is only 15,200 tonnes per day, or 18 per cent of Sarawak’s 83,900 tonnes per day, whereas production capacity of MLNG2 is 9.6 million tonnes per annum, or 263,000 tonnes per day.”

The research firm noted that assuming 60 days of disruption, there will be a shortfall of up to one million tonnes of LNG in financial year 2022 (FY22), which will only reduce Bintulu Port’s earnings by 2.1 per cent.

“Another mitigating factor is that Petronas can chose to increase production in Sarawak to make up for the shortfall in supply from Sabah.

“Additionally, a similar disruption had occurred in January 2018, and Bintulu Port’s profit after tax (PAT) only fell three per cent in FY18 from FY17.”

As such, AmInvestment Bank maintained ‘buy’ on Bintulu Port with a discount cash flow (DCF)-based fair value of RM6.05 per share.