GRS election machinery to be launched October 23

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Women wing is ready for the 15th General Election (GE15) following the Parliament dissolution.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who is also the chairman of GRS, is expected to launch GRS Women wing and the coalition’s election machinery on October 23 at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

“During the event, GRS Women wing will be holding a meeting with the chief coordinators from 25 parliamentary constituencies.

“The women wing has been using GRS name in our activities by including all component parties namely Bersatu, Star, PBS, SAPP and Usno.

“Whenever we have activity together, we always use GRS name because it is our coalition,” she said at a press conference after chairing the wing’s meeting on Tuesday.

Also present were GRS deputy women chief Datuk Amisah Yassin, GRS women secretary Datuk Redonah Bahanda, STAR women chief Datuk Flovia Ng, PBS women chief Datin Malianah Ugau, SAPP women chief Noraiza Noor, Bersatu Srikandi works secretary Aziah Atoh, Bersatu Srikandi secretary Fahzean Mohiddin and Bersatu Srikandi deputy information chief Halizah Din.

Azizah who is also Bersatu Srikandi chief, said women in GRS have been going to the grassroots, understanding issues faced by the people and also handing over assistance regardless of their political belief.

“GRS has only been established for two years. We promise to help the people. In terms of machinery, we have moved together and God willing we are ready to face this general election with the cooperation of all the component parties in the coalition,” she added.

According to Azizah, GRS women leaders have submitted a list of candidates to the leadership and it is up to them to determine the candidates and where they will stand.