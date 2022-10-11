Jee endures long night to pip Bong in VVIP final

SIBU (Oct 11): Former state champion Jee Chau Hui was fully stretched before overcoming a stubborn Edmond Bong 5-4 (8-41, 25-21, 37-23, 18-28, 5-40, 42-33, 15-32, 47-33, 41-22) to lift the title at the inaugural VVIP 6 Red Snooker Championships in Kuching last weekend. The flamboyant businessman from Sibu had to dig deep in a ding-dong 5-hour marathon battle which extended into the wee hours of the morning.

“It was tough, tiring and thrilling. My salutations to Bong for all his perseverance and beating him is never easy,” Jee said when contacted. He admitted the six red balls format was an entirely different game compared to the traditional 15 red balls.

“The style of play and strategy are all different. Generally speaking, the player who set the pace will likely be the winner as there is little room for his opponent to overturn the lead as there are only six red balls. So, basically, it all boils down to tactical skill, patience and perseverance that help determine the winner,” he revealed.

Bong surged into an early lead, taking the first frame and was in total command for the second frame before the misstep of going for the colored blue when he was leading 18-13 backfired, allowing Jee to clinch the second frame.

From then onwards, it was point for point with both players throwing caution to the wind. Bong displayed more urgency with attempts to finish off Jee in a ruthless fashion by going on an attacking mode. After nailing the 7th frame for a 4-3 lead, Bong had the opportunity to lift the title but Jee refused to budge and went for broke before securing the 8th frame to level the score at 4-4.

Both players showed signs of fatigue in the final frame and the title could still go either way with only two colored balls remaining and with the score sheet leveled at 22-22. Bong produced a moment of brilliance to pocket a long pink but, unfortunately, the cue ball also ended up in the pocket for a foul.

In stepped Jee who could not be happier to easily clear the table to take the frame and the game. The champion, who took a sabbatical break from the sport in the past five years, managed to fend off all these attack, opting instead for set balls which apparently derailed Bong’s strategy of a fast and attacking game. He used his wealth of experience to change the rhythm of the play which obviously rattled Bong.

“He is young and a good sharpshooter. I admit the only way to beat him is to employ different strategy, play set ball and I am happy that my strategy eventually paid dividend,” the winner explained.

With the victory Jee pocketed RM1,800 while Bong received RM800. The losing semi-finalists Chiew Jong Yien and Yu Hung Kai collected RM300 each while the losing quarter-finalists Jet Lee, Ng Hong Man, Tan Chin Yong and Sim Kok Hua got RM100 each.

Sibu Executive 3 Cueball Centre operator Mark Yeo also rewarded Jee RM1n000 as an incentive for his outstanding performance.