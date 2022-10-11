Man in Kuching claims trial to drug trafficking, possession

KUCHING (Oct 11) A 32-year-old man claimed trial in the Kuching High Court today to a charge of trafficking 72.14g of methamphetamine and possessing 0.55g of nimetazepam in April this year.

Goh Boon Kim pleaded not guilty when both charges were read to him before Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab.

Alwi then fixed Nov 11, this year for the assignment of a legal counsel to Goh and ordered him to be further remanded until the next mention of his case.

According to the first charge, he allegedly trafficked 72.14g of methamphetamine at a telecommunication service centre at Jalan Satok here at around 2.30pm on April 19, this year.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under subsection 39B(2) of the same Act which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

For the second charge, he allegedly possessed 0.55g of nimetazepam at a telecommunication service centre at Jalan Satok here at around 2.30pm on April 19, this year.

For this, he was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ronie Entili prosecuted while Goh was unrepresented by a legal counsel.