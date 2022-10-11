Media practitioners told to come down hard on fake news

KUCHING (Oct 11): Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof has called on all media practitioners to crack down on fake news.

The Petra Jaya incumbent warned that certain quarters spreading fake news and extreme provocations especially on social media could ruin social harmony.

“The Information Department and media practitioners must continue to play their role as disseminators of accurate information in facing the challenges of globalisation.

“Now various slanders are happening which can cause confusion that will eventually lead to division in society.

“In that regard, if there is any news that is not authentic, especially slanderous, the media has to play a role in dispelling the wrong information with authentic news,” he said in his speech at the Petra Jaya Community and Media’s ‘Rindok Ati’ programme in Gita yesterday.

On the development of his constituency, he said works to upgrade the existing infrastructure and new facilities were in the pipeline.

“We have discussed with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) regarding the entire development to be implemented.

“We will make an overall plan regarding the overall planning process and plan involving the community hall, drainage, basketball court and soccer field that will benefit the residents.

“I also have already discussed with our Tupong assemblyman about the street lights issue in the village,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and Sarawak Information Department director Jaafar Jantan.