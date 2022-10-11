More people evacuated due to floods in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 11): The number of victims evacuated to relief centres (PPS) due to floods in Sarawak has increased to 38 people with the evacuation of 22 more people from three villages in the Subis district last night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement today, said four victims, involving two families, in Kampung Dagang Sepupok Niah, were evacuated to the PPS at the Sepupok Niah Community Hall .

The remaining 18 victims, involving four families, are from Kampung Jenggalas and Kampung Dagang in Bekenu, and they were evacuated to the PPS at Bekenu Community Hall

Meanwhile, 16 people, comprising three families from Kapit, who were the first group to be evacuated due to the floods in Sarawak, are still at the PPS at the Social Development and Urbanisation Ministry’s (KPSU) Hostel in Kapit. – Bernama