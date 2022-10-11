PBK to use PSB’s logo for parliamentary polls, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Oct 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) will use the same logo to contest during the upcoming parliamentary election, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB president confirmed PBK would use PSB’s logo for the polls.

“Every candidate from PBK will use our logo,” he told reporters after handing over contributions to Persatuan Penjaja Bersatu Bahagian Sibu dan Meradong Sarawak here last night.

However, he said the use of the PSB logo did not apply to Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

“No, only PBK and PSB use the same logo,” Wong said.

On Oct 1, PSB had inked a memorandum of understanding with PBK and PBDS.

Wong had said the ‘historic’ agreement meant there would be no overlapping of seats between the three state-based Opposition parties during the parliamentary polls.

He said PBDS, PSB, and PBK would pool resources to face Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Opposition parties from Peninsular Malaysia.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament had been dissolved to pave the way for the 15th general election.

In a special address, Ismail Sabri said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to dissolve Parliament in line with Article 40(2)(b) and Article 55(2) of the Federal Constitution.