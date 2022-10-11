Pickup truck damaged after engine catches fire in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 11): A pickup truck was damaged after its engine caught fire at Jalan Padungan here last night.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified of the incident at 8.55pm and nine firefighters from the Padungan fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a pickup truck’s engine which was about 40 per cent destroyed,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the firefighters at the scene managed to extinguish the fire moments later.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended their operation at 9.16pm.