Pitas villagers seek govt’s help over land

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): More than 100 villagers from Kampung Niatang in Pitas will be forced to move out from their ancestors’ lands after a private company has allegedly claimed ownership.

Kampung Niatang committee chairman Hollynah Mopuas said the villagers have officially applied for the land since 1997 but have not received any response from the Land and Survey Department.

Hollynah said the villagers were shocked when they were informed that a private company had obtained ownership rights to the land since February this year. The villagers were perplexed as they had first applied for the land.

He added that clearing of the land, which include rubber plantations, had started since last week.

“Almost half the land has been destroyed,” said Hollynah.

According to him, the village is in the area of the Sabah Forestry Area Board (Safoda) and has been removed from being gazetted to allow the villagers to stay.

“We are entitled to the ownership of the land as we were the first to apply. We had all the complete documents. We were also informed that the land did not overlap with any other application,” he said.

Hollynah and some 100 villagers of Kampung Niatang were met when handing a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Department at Menara Kinabalu here on Tuesday.

He said their presence was to request for the government’s intervention to uphold justice and defend the fate of the villagers of Kampung Niatang.

Hollynah said their ancestors had lived and cultivated the land before the British colonial era and it is sad that the land now falls into the hands of outsiders who do not live there.

Meanwhile, Malaysian International Humanitarian Organization (MHO) Secretary-General Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said at the moment, only 20 percent of the area has not been destroyed.

He therefore hopes works on the land can be delayed and put on hold as it will affect residents in the area.

“We sympathize with the people from the Rungus tribe who will lose the land they have occupied since the time of their ancestors. They were the original inhabitants who explored and developed the land.

“We have also submitted a memorandum to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to carry out an investigation on this case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance (Chief Minister), Datuk Fairuz Renddan said he will inform the Chief Minister about the problems faced by the residents of Kampung Niatang, Pitas.