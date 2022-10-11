Poor weather conditions force postponement of aid deliveries to Bukit Mabong longhouses

KAPIT (Oct 11): The Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee has postponed an operation to deliver food assistance to flood victims in Bukit Mabong due to poor weather conditions.

The committee said the delivery of assistance, which was supposed to have involved the Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) helicopter today, has been rescheduled to tomorrow.

A statement said the helicopter would send assistance to the 63-door Rumah James Saka and 31-door Rumah Umbar Bunsu in Bukit Mabong.

It also said a temporary flood relief centre at Kampung Muhibbah Kapit youth hostel is still operating with 16 flood victims from Rumah John Ramba, Sungai Sibau receiving shelter there.

When contacted, Kapit Bomba chief Timothy Barat said Bomba will use a helicopter from the Sarawak Regional Air Base in Miri for the humanitarian mission.

“The helicopter service is affected by the bad weather in Miri.

“The helicopter will take off from Miri at about 9.30am tomorrow to Kapit,” he said.

Bukit Mabong district officer Robert Liman also confirmed the change in plans.

Robert had said Rumah Umbar Bunsu, Rumah James Saka, and Rumah Ejon Aji in the district had been cut off by flooding and landslides.

The three longhouses are totally inaccessible by land or river, he said.