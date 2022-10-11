Qhazanah on track to help transform Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Qhazanah Sabah Bhd, the State’s strategic investment arm, is on track towards helping transform Sabah after undergoing its own metamorphosis over the past two years.

Formerly known as Warisan Harta Sdn Bhd, the company underwent a rebranding to become Qhazanah Sabah or QSB with a firm eye on the future.

The transformation within QSB along with the company’s renewed focus on investments aimed at future-proofing Sabah’s economy came in the wake of former Chief Minister Datuk Salleh Tun Said’s appointment as company chairman.

Salleh, the Usukan State Assemblyman, was instrumental in establishing the State’s investment arm in 1995 when serving as Chief Minister.

Following its inception 27 years ago, Qhazanah’s diversified portfolio encompassed logistics

including port operations, finance, telecommunication infrastructure, energy, and healthcare services.

Over the past two years however, QSB has been focusing on ventures that would move the state economy forward – an example the rebranding of KOJASA Holdings Bhd and launching of KOJASA Mart – retail outlets with backroom operations driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

With the future in mind, QSB is also exploring the use of electric powered public transportation. It is conducting a trial run of an electric bus service in Kota Kinabalu until year end.

Ultimately the plan calls for electric buses to be integrated into the city’s public transportation service.

This would however take time as QSB would need to get feedback from various stakeholders including authorities such as Kota Kinabalu City Hall, the Commercial Vehicles Licencing Board, Road Transport Department as well as other ministries and departments.

Apart from the authorities, QSB would also be engaging those already providing public transportation services such as bus and minibus operators before moving forward with the plan.

QSB is also affiliated with a proposed rapid transit system for the state capital that would stretch from the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

The project would be undertaken over two phases, the first being a 10.5km skytrain service linking KKIA to the KK Central and Gaya Street terminals at the city centre and onto a 64ha mixed commercial development known as a Jesselton New City along the Likas Bay.

It had been estimated that the first phase would take about three years to be completed with funding by a group of investors.

QSB is exploring the possible relocation of the KKIA to meet the anticipated increased demand for air travel apart from using Sabah’s geographical central location in Southeast Asia to transform the state into an air travel hub.

It is in consultation with various government agencies and authorities on the proposed relocation which had been suggested as early as 2018 amid reports of congestion at the existing airport.

Planning on a KKIA’s relocation from now is timely as a project of this magnitude could take at least eight to 10 years to be completed.

The company is also working on transforming the quiet northern town of Kota Belud into a bustling urban centre through a new information and communication (ICT) driven Bandar Digital Tun Said satellite township.

The new township would spell job opportunities for Kota Belud youths, some of whom have headed to Kota Kinabalu and elsewhere in search of work resulting in an ageing population in the district.

Apart from being a commercial and residential development, the proposed Bandar Digital Tun Said would also provide housing for Kota Belud civil servants who were currently occupying delipidated government quarters.

QSB is also helping to assist in flood alleviation measures in Kota Belud by introducing a systematic and sustainable approach in sand mining activities in the district.

The company is also tapping into Sabah’s potential for renewable energy. It is working on ventures into generating power from solar and hydro.

It is working with several firms on a joint venture basis to generate electricity sustainably with projects planned along Sabah’s West and East Coasts.

QSB is also working on developing modern waste management facilities in Sabah using advanced technologies.

The company is also working on the development and management of utilities under the Sabah Utility Corridor.

With its vast experience in providing cellular telecommunications infrastructure, QSB is working towards providing advanced digital innovations and solutions using 5G connectivity in Sabah.

QSB is paving the way for a build-up in Sabah’s involvement in the digital content industry through its Industry Bridging Programme (IBP).

Never forgetting its roots, QSB has been consistent in giving back to the community. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company provided relief to front-liners through contributions ranging from meals to laptop computers.

The company has also contributed to the less fortunate by providing medical aid such as wheelchairs to villagers as well as chairs and canopies for the community’s use.

It has also helped to improve the lives of rural communities by financially contributing to

various initiatives such as water supply schemes.