RM2.45 billion royalty, SST payment expected annually

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): The Sabah government is expected to continually collect the royalty and Sales and Services Tax (SST) estimated at RM2.45 billion per year with the entry of Petrochemicals (PetChem) in the SST enactment recently.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said that depending on the movement of oil price, Sabah can expect to collect a sum of royalty and SST payment annually.

He said that with the entry of PetChem in the SST enactment, Petronas Chemical had added a contribution of RM10 million for the month of August, this year, to the SST collection of Sabah under the SAMUR operation at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

He also affirmed that Hibiscus Petroleum had paid all its overdue SST.

“We hope to develop and expand the oil and gas business with all oil and gas companies in the atmosphere of harmonious sharing,” he said at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for the supply of natural gas and for the exchange of sale and purchase agreement of assets and gas business between Petronas and Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Tuesday.

His speech was read by Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance II Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun.

Hajiji also confirmed that the proposal of the Sabah government to set up a branch of the Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has succeeded with the Memorandum of Understanding between UTP and University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) which will increase the development of human capital in Sabah as well as the capacity to support the oil and gas sector, in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) vision.

“I am also proud of this progress and development. The Sabah government expresses her gratitude to the Federal Government and Petronas for always committing to listen to Sabah’s claim against the oil and gas industry.”

“At the same time, opening more opportunities between the State Government and Petronas in the effort to ensure what is best for Sabah and her people,” he said.