Roland: PKR Sarawak empowering potential candidates to negotiate with other Opposition parties

MIRI (Oct 11): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has empowered all its potential candidates to negotiate on cooperation with their counterparts from other Opposition parties.

In a statement today, PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan said the state leadership council is in the process of shortlisting its candidates.

“We are giving full mandate to all potential candidates to negotiate with potential candidates of non-GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) parties to ensure straight fight against GPS,” he said.

Roland said all potential PKR candidates have sent their resumes to the party’s leadership.

“Keadilan Sarawak is ready for GE15,” he said.

According to him, all candidates will use the common Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo except under special circumstances that justify the use of PKR’s own logo.

During the last parliamentary polls in 2018, PKR Sarawak won four parliamentary seats

For a period of time, the party gained two more seats through Julau incumbent Datuk Larry Sng and Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang.

Following the infamous February 2020 Sheraton Move, Selangau incumbent Baru Bian, who was then PKR Sarawak chief, left the party for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), where he recently became secretary-general.

Saratok incumbent Datuk Ali Biju went to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), while Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin also went to Bersatu but is now with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Jugah quit PKR in June 2020 and remained an independent.

In February 2021, Sng also left PKR and later became part of the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) leadership.

This left Miri incumbent Dr Michael Teo as PKR’s sole representative in the state.

Last month, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak authorised its component parties to negotiate seat allocations with non-GPS parties in order to form an electoral pact for the next parliamentary polls.

Chairman Chong Chieng Jen said PH Sarawak is open to negotiations with any non-GPS party in order to avoid multi-cornered fights advantageous to GPS.