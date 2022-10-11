Sabah flood evacuees rises to 142 this morning

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): A total of 142 people from 36 families in Sabah have been evacuated to four relief centres (PPS) as of 8am today following the floods in Penampang, Putatan, Papar and Beaufort.

The number increased from only 88 people from 16 families yesterday.

In a statement, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the four PPS are Dewan Kebudayaan in Penampang, which houses 20 victims from four families; Dewan PPR Sri Keramat, Putatan (61 people from 11 families).

Also, Kompleks Latihan dan Pemulihan OKU in Papar (10 people from two families) and Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir, Beaufort (51 victims from 19 families).

All the PPS were opened on Sunday and Monday following continuous heavy rain since last Saturday.

Cloudy weather is reported around Kota Kinabalu and the west coast of Sabah this morning, while the Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts thunderstorms in several locations and rain in the afternoon in the affected areas, except Putatan. — Bernama