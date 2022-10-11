Sabah’s Covid-19 cases drop below 100-mark

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dipped below the 100-mark with 94 cases recorded on Tuesday, with almost all the patients in Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 93 from the 94 cases only displayed mild symptoms or none at all, while one case is in Category 4.

“Only Kota Kinabalu reported double-digit cases, 38 infections in the past 24 hours.

“Ten districts recorded zero cases namely Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Pitas, Ranau, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid, Tenom and Tongod,” he said.

The much lower positivity rate of 6.51 per cent compared to Monday’s 9.96 resulted in fewer cases recorded on Tuesday, even though the test samples were much more than the previous figure.