Sagah: PBB ever ready to defend Puncak Borneo seat in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 11): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is ever ready to defend Puncak Borneo seat, which is one of the Bidayuh-majority seats in the coming 15th general election (GE15), said its vice president Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“The candidate must be from PBB, and our members will ensure that we must win,” he told a press conference after to officiating the 12th Asian Conference on Lactic Acid Bacteria (ACLAB12) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Sagah was asked on PBB’s readiness to defend the seat in GE15.

During a function in Siniawan last month, Sagah had called on members and supporters from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties in Serembu, Mambong and Tarat state constituencies, which are all under the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency to unite and work together to ensure the success of the coalition’s candidate in GE15.

The incumbent for Puncak Borneo is Datuk Willie Mongin, who won the seat in the May 2018 general election under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket. He left the party in February 2020 to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. In August this year, he was accepted into PBB.

Meanwhile, Sagah believed that the rainy season would not pose much of a problem in Serian during GE15.

“For Serian, I think not much of a problem. Even if you have flood in Serian, so far the most that we have will last for about one day or two days and that’s it.

“I’m sure the Election Commission (EC) will know what to do if the situation gets worse,” he said.

He was responding to a question on whether voters’ turnout rate in Serian would be affected as the general election is going to be held during the rainy season.

“I’m not God, but I think it rains every day. Our country is where rain is always available though we have some drought season, but now it becomes really unpredictable. You may even have rain during the dry season and you can have dry season during the monsoon season.

“Perhaps as people say, this is all due to climate change. So actually, it is quite difficult to predict whether it will really rain or not, or how much rain it will be,” he said.