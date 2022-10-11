Sagah: Yayasan S’wak international secondary School in Semenggoh 40 pct completed

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School in Semenggoh is now 40 per cent complete, said Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He also said that the one in Sibu will see its construction start early next year.

“The state government is also in the process of acquiring lands in Bintulu and Miri to build such school as well,” he told reporters yesterday.

The state government is working to set up Yayasan Sarawak international secondary schools in Semenggoh, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu while one such school located in Petra Jaya has begun operation this year.

Sagah also informed that the school in Petra Jaya currently has 170 students.

“All schools apart from the one in Petra Jaya are in different stages of completion, but we can look forward to see the ones in Semenggoh and Sibu operating soon,” he said.

Before speaking to reporters, Sagah had officiated at the NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2022 Award and closing ceremony which was held at Tegas Digital Village here.

It was reported in May this year that the school in Petra Jaya has opened since April this year with a pioneer intake of 111 students.

To study at these international schools, students have to sit for an entrance assessment test to qualify for placement and the state government has offered full scholarships to students from the B40 group while students from the M40 and T20 groups pay a minimal monthly fee.

Meanwhile during his speech at the ceremony, Sagah commented that he had been told that the NASA hackathon this year, in which the NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2022 competition was a part of, has been intense.

According to him, this is the second year that Sarawak has organised the world’s largest global hackathon.

“This year was a whole new hybrid approach with a few key milestones reached. I’m glad to announce that over 2,000 students and working adults had participated in this year’s hackathon, which is four times more than last year’s.

“We have also received 108 innovative projects and 12 of them will be nominated to compete with nominees from other parts of the world for the global awards.

“We have visited 16 schools and three universities, carried out various workshops and activities to help participants prepare for the challenge,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to all of the participants of the NASA hackaton in Sarawak for making this year’s hackathon a success and a significant milestone for the state.