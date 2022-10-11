Search continues for foreign worker who fell from ship in Maludam

SARATOK (Oct 11): A search and rescue (SAR) operation continued this morning for a man who is believed to have fallen from a ship docked at a concrete plant in Maludam here yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that the 21-year-old foreigner, identified as Atul Couhairi, is believed to have fallen into the river from the ship carrying sand.

The Saratok fire station received a report at 9.47pm and three firefighters were sent to the scene.

“The incident of the foreigner that fell from the ship was confirmed by another colleague who saw the incident,” said the spokesperson.

However, conditions were too dark to continue searching the river.

“The SAR operation was adjourned at 12.15am (this morning) and will be continued tomorrow (today),” said the statement.