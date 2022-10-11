Singapore Institute of Management unveils new brand identity

KUCHING (Oct 11): Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) has unveiled a rebranded identity to reflect a new industry-focused and skills-based era of lifelong learning that would benefit learners from across the region, including Malaysia.

The rebranding event was held at St Regis, Kuala Lumpur yesterday and was graced by High Commissioner of Singapore to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon.

The event was attended by some 50 guests comprising media practitioners, educators and partners of SIM, who witnessed SIM’s commitment in creating platforms for higher education, accelerating professional development and also providing learning solutions to upskill the workforce.

In a statement, SIM said their refreshed identity and offerings are timely as Malaysia looks forward to developing the quality of its human resources as the nation gears towards Industry 4.0.

To this end, it said the Malaysian government has launched various initiatives to upskill and reskill Malaysians, including #MyDigitalMaker Movement, eUsahawan, Premier Digital Tech Institute, Digital Skills Training Directory and Let’s Learn Digital, among others.

“Malaysia’s constantly evolving economy would require its workforce to be equipped with lifelong skills to be both agile and resilient – a vision shared by SIM’s refreshed identity to ensure that learners are primed for the future,” said SIM.

SIM’s brand, marketing and communications director Gerald Lum disclosed that approximately 13 per cent of the overall international student population at SIM are Malaysians.

“We are currently looking forward to launching overseas teaching centres here, and are in discussions with a number of Malaysian educational institutions to find the right partners to collaborate with,” said Lum.

He said this will enable SIM to engage with a larger number of Malaysian learners and contribute to their lifelong learning experience.

SIM’s commitment to Malaysia is exemplified by its existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HELP University, CPA Australia and Kompas International College.

The new face of SIM, which is visible across its website, materials and social channels, features the tagline ‘Learn for Life, Thrive for Life’ with a vibrant red and blue colour palette, with red representing the ‘little red dot’ and blue as a nod towards the future.

SIM president and chief executive officer Seah Chin Siong said the institute has always been at the forefront of encouraging lifelong learning and upskilling Singapore and the regions’ workforce since its inception almost 60 years ago.

“Our new logo with its vibrant colours and strong identity is a testament to our dynamic approach to education and learning, and our understanding of the industry skills needed for the rapidly-changing working environment now, and in the future,” said Seah.

He hoped the new identity would resonate with learners of all ages and inspire them to embrace lifelong learning throughout their different life stages.

SIM consists of two core entities: SIM Academy and SIM Global Education.

SIM Academy includes SIM’s Professional Development and Enterprise Solutions programmes which are tailored to prepare learners for the future of work.

Enterprise Solutions is SIM’s offering to help organisations develop their talent and human capital though SIM’s Integrated Learning Model.