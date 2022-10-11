Smart TVs for teaching, learning at SK Api Api

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): In an effort to promote the use of digital applications in teaching and learning, Sekolah Kebangsaan Api Api here officially received 30 Smart TV (smart television) units from the school’s Parents-Teachers Association (PTA).

A total of 13 of these television sets have been installed in selected classrooms under the “Smart Classroom” initiative, covering years one to six, while another 17 units will be provided to the school under the second phase.

The use of the Smart TV is expected to complement and enhance the quality of teaching and learning digitally at SK Api Api, in line with the School Transformation 2025 (TS25) programme.

Kota Kinabalu District Education Officer Suhaimi Hj Matshah who officiated the “Smart Classroom School Digital Transformation Accelerator” programme, congratulated the school and its PTA for the initiative.

“Teaching today is supported by digital applications. Pupils enjoy learning when there are facilities such as a Smart TV. This effort is also in line with global learning methods.

“It is my hope the Smart TVs installed at this school will be used to their full potential for the benefit of teachers and pupils,” he said at the event.

Suhaimi also witnessed the handing over of Smart TVs from the PTA chairman Nazir Hj Salleh to SK Api Api headmaster Mohd Hafiz Zuraimy bin Damsah, before visiting classrooms that are equipped with the device.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafiz in his speech said the school had proposed the need for Smart TVs to the PTA as part of efforts to bring to fruition effective learning, and the request was received positively.

He said the effort was in tandem with the Education Ministry’s agenda to widen digital transformation at schools.