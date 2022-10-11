Soon Koh: Stick to local-based Opposition parties to fight for Sarawak

SIBU (Oct 11): Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has appealed to Sarawakians to elect local-based Opposition party candidates during the upcoming parliamentary polls to fight for Sarawak’s rights.

According to the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, Sarawak needs representatives in Parliament who can carry the requests of Sarawakians not only for the development of the state but Sibu as well.

He pointed out that the Democratic Action Party (DAP) is a Peninsular Malaysia-based party.

He opined Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would not dare voice out the wishes of Sarawakians as the coalition has vested interests, with members in the federal Cabinet and so on.

“So, I appeal to the people of Sibu, people of Sarawak, that it’s about time we ought to elect our local-based parties’ representatives to fight for the rights of Sarawak.

“I believe that only truly local-based parties can be genuinely concerned with the people’s welfare in Sarawak,” Wong told reporters after handing over a contribution to Persatuan Penjaja Bersatu Bahagian Sibu dan Meradong Sarawak here last night.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman cited the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, the former chief minister, and the late Dato Andrew Wong, his son, as his motivation to continue doing more for Sarawakians.

According to Wong, although their passing away stunned him, he also discovered a renewed vigour and confidence to move on.

“I think during the remaining years of my political life, I ought to do more for the people of Sarawak and so, I left GPS, left the state government three years ago, to set up a new party.

“Because within GPS, nothing much I could do. In the Westminster model of democracy, the minority must follow the majority. Then, of course, in the Cabinet, whenever a decision was to take place, I am in the minority.

“And for a long time, I was the only Chinese minister in the Cabinet. I just had to toe the line even if I disagreed,” he said.

According to Wong, from 1974 until today, the federal government has reaped RM6,680 billion from just Sarawak’s oil and gas, while only contributing RM35 billion to the state.

“Can you imagine such a vast difference? What are the Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur? In fact, they were built by the people of Sarawak. The North-South Highway was built by people of Sarawak,” he stated.

Wong also quoted a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who said in Parliament last month that there are still 97,000 families in Sarawak living under the poverty line.

“So, a lot of people, particularly the foreigners, say Sarawak is rich but the people remain poor. It cannot be. I was (second) minister for finance for 17 years. I know Sarawak is rich. Sarawak could look after the people well.

“There should be more even distribution of wealth among the people,” he stressed.

Wong added mega projects can be carried out in 10 or 20 years from now as the present focus should be solving the fundamental requirements and basic needs of the people.