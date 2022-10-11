‘We are ready’: Source confirms Ali Biju to defend Saratok seat

KUCHING (Oct 11): Saratok incumbent Datuk Ali Biju will seek re-election in the 15th general election (GE15), a source close to the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources has confirmed.

“Datuk Ali Biju only has three words to comment on the dissolution of the parliament today – we are ready,” the source told The Borneo Post when contacted following the announcement of the dissolution of Parliament by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

The source however declined to reveal whether Ali, who is a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), will contest on the peninsula party’s ticket or as an independent.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has named Giendam Jonathan as its preferred candidate to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming polls.

Ali joined Bersatu in 2020 in the wake of the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’ which triggered the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He contested Saratok on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 2018 general election, defeating Barisan Nasional’s Subeng Mula in a straight fight by a majority of 989 votes.