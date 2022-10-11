Wrong move to call GE15 during monsoon time, says PH Sarawak man

MIRI (Oct 11): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling believes that it is wrong to hold the 15th general election (GE15) during the monsoon season.

This remark was made in response to the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the dissolution of Parliament yesterday.

“The timing for the GE15 is ‘unpalatable’ and wrong, but we are unfazed by the announcement of dissolution of Parliament today (yesterday).

“We (PH) are ready to face GE15, although it would be an uphill battle to reclaim power in Putrajaya in view of the year-end monsoon season, which could reduce voter’s turnout,” he told The Borneo Post here

Ling, also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary, slammed Ismail Sabri for succumbing to the pressure put on him by Umno to arrive at such a decision.

He regarded GE15 as ‘an election to serve the obvious interests of Umno and BN, and not for the reform of this country’.

On a more hopeful note, Ling would want to see the eligible young voters to come out in full force to vote and ‘reject the old regime’.

On top of this, he said the DAP and PH would be counting on the wisdom and far-sightedness of Sarawak voters to make the right choice.

In this respect, he said PH deserved a second chance, and could still stand a good chance to win GE15.

“Malaysians can repeat the people’s victory and mandate of 2018 (year of the 14th general election when BN was toppled and PH took over the helm of the federal administration),” he said.