122 flood victims still at relief centres in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): The number of flood victims in Sabah remained at 122, involving 32 families, with all of them still at relief centres (PPS) in three districts this morning.

The secretariat for the Sabah Flood Management Committee, in a statement, stated that 61 of the victims, (involving 11 families) are at the PPS at Dewan Projek Perumahan Rakyat Sri Keramat in Putatan, 51 others, from 19 families are at the PPS at Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort, while the remaining 10 victims (two families) are at the PPS at Kompleks Latihan dan Pemulihan OKU in Papar.

The PPS at Dewan Kebudayaan in Penampang was closed yesterday after all the 20 evacuees, from four families, were allowed to return home.

All the PPS were opened last Sunday and Monday after several areas were hit by floods following continuous heavy rain since last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sabah State Railway Department, in a statement, stated that two temporary lines will start operating today following the landslide incident in Dampai Tunnel, Papar, last Monday.

The route involves Kawang to Sembulan, which departs at 6.25am daily, and the Sembulan to Kawang route which departs at 5.30pm on Monday to Saturday and at 5pm on Sunday.

“The two lines will be in operation until the cleaning and maintenance work on the railway tracks is complete and safe for use. We apologise for any inconvenience,” read the statement. — Bernama