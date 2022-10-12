Abun: PKR Sarawak to use PH logo in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 12): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak will contest using the Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo instead of the party logo this 15th General Election (GE15), said the party’s national leadership council member Abun Sui Anyit.

The PKR Sarawak deputy chairman, who is also the party’s election director, said this decision was in line with PH presidential council’s announcement that all component parties would contest in GE15 using the coalition’s logo.

He disclosed that PKR Sarawak decided on this move during a meeting held on Oct 11, during which they also agreed to appoint Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh as the party’s GE15 election director for Sarawak.

Abang Zulkifli will be assisted by four deputies namely Piee Ling, Dominique Ng Kim Ho, Joshua Jabeng and Ahmad Nazib Johari.

“It is hoped that PH/PKR Sarawak will also contribute towards the formation of a new federal government together with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and (other components of) PH in GE15.

“PKR Sarawak is confident in the wisdom of the Sarawak voters to change the Malaysian government and to save the country’s future,” Abun said in a statement after the meeting.

When contacted for further comments, he said PKR aims to contest 17 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

He explained 16 seats have been confirmed while another seat is still under negotiation.

It was reported on Oct 5 that all parties under the PH umbrella – PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Upko – will be using the coalition’s logo in the GE15.

In the last Sarawak state election in December last year, DAP, PKR and Amanah used their respective party logos to contest their respective seats.

In GE14 in 2018, DAP Sarawak kept its logo, despite PH components using a common logo which was the PKR logo then.

PKR had won four seats in Sarawak in GE14 namely Puncak Borneo, Saratok, Selangau and Miri.

This was reduced to one seat which is Miri after the ‘Sheraton Move’ political episode in early 2020, which led to the fall of the PH government.