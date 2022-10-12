Association’s youth section to hold blood donation campaign this Sunday

KUCHING (Oct 12): The Youth Section of Kuching and Samarahan Pan Chern Liew Clan Association and Ghee Hua Co will be organising a blood donation campaign this Sunday (Oct 16) from 9am to 2pm at Batu Kawa Emart hypermarket here.

The campaign, which is facilitated by the Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, Sarawak, is organised in conjunction of Sarawak Panchen Lau Clan Association blood donation drive.

The blood donation campaign is supported by Scout 14th Kuching, Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank and the Malaysian Red Crescent Kuching District.

In a statement, the organiser said the event is in fact responding to a call by the Sarawak General Hospital for more blood supply to its blood bank, as well as to create awareness among thh public on the noble deed of saving life through blood donation.

Life Café is the major sponsor for the event and Sarawak General Hospital sponsored the venue.

Each successful donor that day will walk away with Kokokam products sponsored by Chenson Health Product Sdn Bhd, canned drinks by Sundrop Juices Sdn Bhd, margarine by Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn. Bhd, bee hoon by Kuching Bb Bee Hoon Factory, tissue papers by Multiply Paper Products Company, biscuits by Choon Hua Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd, milk sponsored by Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd, and meal coupons and white sugar sponsored by Taiwan Siau Jou and Ng Zen Tze.

Other sponsors are See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, Pico Food Industry Sdn Bhd, Fairland Hidden Bar, Wide Way Food Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Wish Dairies (M) Sdn Bhd, Kempas Sentosa Sdn Bhd, Guan Hung Trading and Liew Clan Youth Group chairman Liew Sik Chai.

For enquiries, members of the public can contact Liew via 016-8615577.