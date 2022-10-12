At Adau to hold maiden concert at Tribes Jazz & Reggae Lounge

KUCHING (Oct 12): Award-winning band At Adau is set to hold their maiden concert at Tribes Jazz & Reggae Lounge here on Oct 26 from 7pm onwards.

The seven-member band, who rose to prominence with their take on world experimental music, will be performing songs from their first and second albums as well as debuting some new ones at the Chimera Odyssey concert.

“We decided to name our concert Chimera Odyssey after a mythical creature based on Greek mythology, which also means something impossible in real life that only exists in your mind.

“That’s why we called it Chimera because since the formation of At Adau in 2014, our band has achieved what we never thought could happen to us and we are very proud of this achievement,” said Lian Ngau, one of the founding members of the band.

He told The Borneo Post that the concert is part of a collaboration with OddJobs (OJ) Productions and What About Kuching (WAK) 2022.

“Previously, we played for WAK but for this year, we are collaborating with WAK and this marks our very first concert since our band was formed eight years ago,” he said.

Joining Lian in At Adau are Meldrick Bob, Luke Wrender, Ezra Tekola, Alfanso ‘Fonso’ McKenzie, Cedric ‘C-Dik’ Riseng and their newest member Cyril Clement.

Chimera Odyssey is unlike other typical concerts which focused mainly on performances, said Bob.

According to him, concert goers will get to experience a ‘concept concert’ event inspired by the music and story of At Adau.

“This concert is about us sharing our story and experience with music lovers who believe in passion and talent.

“It is to remind people that when you are serious in your passion, it is possible to achieve your dreams,” he said.

Sharing the same sentiment, Fonso said At Adau hopes to take those present at the concert on a musical journey through their performance complemented by video and graphics production.

“It is a mix of storytelling and performances and we will be performing more than 20 songs at the concert which will run for around two-and-a-half hours,” he said.

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.chimeraodyssey.com.