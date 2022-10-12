Awg Tengah: Wisma Melayu Sarawak expected to be completed in 30 months

KUCHING (Oct 12): The construction of Wisma Melayu Sarawak in Petra Jaya here involving an estimated cost of RM73 million is expected to be completed in 30 months, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“Today we have witnessed the handover of the project site to the contractor, and thus, the project begins today.

“I’m sure that the contractor has made their plans on how to mobilise their workers, and this project is expected to complete within 30 months from now,” he said when met by reporters yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said the idea to construct the building was mooted by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem during a seminar in 2007, and the earth-breaking ceremony was held on Dec 10, 2020.

Upon completion, Wisma Melayu Sarawak will serve as the headquarters of Amanah Khairat Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (AKYBMS), equipped with various facilities such as a multipurpose hall, seminar rooms and open spaces to hold various activities as well as a cultural gallery.

He expressed hope that the local communities will utilise the building to hold cultural, social, educational and religious activities.

Meanwhile, the deputy premier said Sarawak is ready to face any weather possibilities in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

He said due to global warming and climate change, it is very difficult to determine the current weather pattern.

“Whatever the possibilities are, we are prepared to face them,” he said when asked on whether holding the GE15 during the monsoon season would become an issue.

In a televised special announcement Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the Parliament, paving the way for GE15.

Among those present at the handover of the project site yesterday were AKYBMS general manager Datu Dr Sanib Said.