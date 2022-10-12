Beef up your flood preparations, Uggah tells divisional, district disaster management committees

KUCHING (Oct 12): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) wants all divisional and district disaster management committees in the state to beef up their preparations for possible flood occurrences with the coming northeast monsoon season.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said these include ensuring sufficient stocking of food supplies and other essential items at their food centres.

“The respective departments, who are members of the SDMC, must get ready all their required facilities and manpower.

“We want all these departments to be on full alert as well,” he said after attending a briefing on the flood situation in the state held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia conference room here today.

Uggah, who is Deputy Premier and the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said he had also directed the Public Works Department (JKR) to pay special attention to any destruction of roads and those roads that had been or would be cut off because of floods.

“These roads, they will be riddled with potholes and will be dangerous to all users.

“I have directed the JKR to be on standby, ready to repair them or to rebuild the access so that the people will be minimally impacted,” he said.

Meanwhile the Meteorological Department forecast continuous rain to hit certain parts of the state from today to Oct14.

These areas include the Mukah Division (Daro, Matu, Dalat and Mukah districts), Bintulu Division, Miri Division (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi districts) and Limbang Division.

In view of this, Uggah said those living close to rivers should take all the necessary precaution.

“Please listen to any directions from our officers monitoring on the ground. Do not hesitate to move to evacuation centres or higher ground if you are advised to do so.

“This is in the interest of you and your family’s safety,” he added.

On another note, Uggah also expressed his happiness with the operations done by all officers concerned in a few areas in the Miri and Kapit Divisions which were affected by the floods recently.

“I can see that our teams had responded efficiently in helping the victims.” he added.

The State Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, the state Security and Enforcement Unit Director Dato Dr Chai Khin Chung and the Welfare Department Director Noriah Ahmad were among those present.