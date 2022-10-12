BN agrees with manifesto theme of ‘stability and prosperity’

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council has agreed that the main theme of its manifesto is ‘Stability and Prosperity’ for the 15th General Election (GE15).

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the matter was agreed upon at the BN Supreme Council meeting held at Menara Dato Onn here last night.

“BN is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people is strengthened and the country’s sovereignty continues to be protected by offering policies that are pro-people in driving sustainable and comprehensive socioeconomic development,” he said in a statement.

Zambry also said that discussions on seat distributions between component parties and Friends of BN will be finalised.

“The Supreme Council agrees with efforts to showcase new candidates with the criteria of “WALI”, namely winnable, acceptable and likeable, and it is also determined to field 30 per cent women candidates,” he said.

In addition, he said the BN Supreme Council meeting also instructed that all its party machinery be ready for GE15 at both the Parliamentary and State Assembly levels.

“The Supreme Council instructed the chairman of the Divisional Coordinating Committee to carry out work coordination meeting in preparation for GE15,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude and thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah for consenting to dissolve Parliament in accordance with His Majesty’s authority under Articles (2)(b) and 55(2) of the Federal Constitution.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for the GE15, which must be held within 60 days of the dissolution. – Bernama