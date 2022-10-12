Bomba uses rescue boat to help flood victims in Bekenu move to relative’s house

MIRI (Oct 12): Seven villagers, including five children from a family affected by flood at Kampung Bulau in Bekenu have been moved to their relative’s house with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said rescue personnel from the Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 6.35pm.

“The rescue team faced difficulties as the narrow road was blocked by vehicles parked at the roadside. Several houses have been inundated and the water level was almost one-metre-high with a rising trend.

“Seven residents from one family have been moved to their relative’s house nearby using the Bomba rescue boat,” he said in a statement.

The operation ended at 11pm.

Ahmad Nizam said that the personnel from the Batu Niah fire station had also monitored the flood situation in the village this morning.

“Monitoring found the road leading to the village still overflowed with floodwaters between two and four feet high and not passable by all vehicles.

“Bomba had advised the residents to temporarily moved to safer locations and always be aware of the current situation and prioritise their safety although the floodwaters had gradually receded. The weather was reported to be clear throughout the operation,” he added.

In the same operation, a suspension bridge at the village was found to have been submerged in floodwaters.