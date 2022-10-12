Dirty Bits, Hiddenspagents take home top prize in NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2022

KUCHING (Oct 12): Team Dirty Bits from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) was crowned winner of the senior category of this year’s edition of the NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2022 competition yesterday.

The members of the group consisting of Michellia Elma Mancha, Angeline Sambun Kilee, Betsy Pati and Melvin Jangga Rupitan are Unimas final-year students.

“We finished the project titled ‘Mission to the Sun’ within 48 hours in an effort to provide a creative way to explain it,” Michellia told reporters after she and her team received their prize.

The team took home RM7,000 along with medals and certificates, presented to them by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn during a ceremony held at Tegas Digital Village.

Apart from Dirty Bits, team Hiddenspagents was crowned winner of the junior category.

The team, made up of students from SMK Bintulu and SMK Bandar Bintulu, received RM5,000, medals and certificates.

Sagah in his speech said 2,000 participants from Sarawak took part in this year’s NASA hackathon, of which the NASA Space Apps Sarawak 2022 competition was part of.

“Out of the number, there were 108 projects which were innovative and 12 of them will be nominated to compete with nominees from other parts of the world for the global awards.

“From all 108 innovative projects, the participants have chosen more than 17 different challenges to work on such as creating games, a search engine for technical documents from NASA, 3D lunar navigation, battery systems and much more,” he explained.

He added that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education has always been an important element in ensuring the continued development and progress of the state.

“We will continue to support events such as the NASA Space Apps Sarawak competition to ensure that talents in Sarawak are given the opportunity to learn and gain interest in STEM, and to shine at the global level,” he said.