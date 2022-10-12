Dr Rundi: Power to determine government now with the people

BINTULU (Oct 12): The power to stabilise the country is now returned to the people who will be responsible to decide on a new government that could bring Malaysia back to where it was supposed to be, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president said the current government is in an unstable state, and with the world economy also unstable, the situation if left unchecked will most likely be harmful to the development and stability of the country.

“Inflation rises sharply, the value of the ringgit is falling, such a situation should not last longer.

“GE15 will give a mandate to the people so that we will have a government that is stable enough to rule the country,” he told reporters when asked on the rationale of having the general election this year.

According to Dr Rundi, the current government has been given various names, such as the ‘back door’ or ‘Tebuk Atap’ government and the person who leads the country’s government does not have full power to bring the country out of the current precarious situation.

“Our country used to be known for its economic and political strength, but now many problems arise, with the issue of integrity being questioned a lot. Hopefully, the new government can stabilise Malaysia, bring more development,” said the Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development.

Asked about the impact of having GE15 this year instead of next year, with flooding issues that could affect voter turnout at the polling stations, Dr Rundi admitted that could be one of the possible impacts.

“Many things will affect the results of GE15 as we all know, now is the monsoon season, most likely flooding.

“Last year, we also faced a similar situation during the 12th state election Dec 18, with monsoon season, but the weather is uncertain now, global climate change, no matter when the election, we will face the same possibility,” he said.

Dr Rundi said it is logical to consider the weather factor before calling for election, but most political parties have different views, with some agreeing and some not.

“Most (are) desperate for election, some not ready to face election, the fact is that the people should be given confidence on why the election must be held this year,” he said.

He believed that young voters aged 18 and above could also play a significant role in shaping the outcome of GE15.

Thus he advised all young voters to exercise their rights wisely and know the importance of political stability.

“As the people’s elected representative, in GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) we understand that the government of Sarawak must protect Sarawak as the people of Sarawak do, thank you 12th state election, the people have understood, and shown the need to protect the state of Sarawak, the welfare and peace,” he said.

Not just showing off, he said GPS wants to realise the fact why the people should support the coalition government of Sarawak’s local parties.

“I have been five terms in the government, four terms in BN, former BN Sarawak secretary general, I see how important it is that we have the power to determine our rights are protected and guaranteed and returned according to the constitution, no more no less,” stressed Dr Rundi.

Now with Parliament dissolved, he said rain or shine Malaysians still need to go out to vote.

Earlier, the Kemena assemblyman handed over RM429,000 in minor rural project (MRP) grants to 38 recipients at Bintulu Agriculture Office.