Dr Sim: SUPP to contest in its seven traditional seats in GE15

SIBU (Oct 12): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) will contest in all of its traditional seven seats in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) logo, said party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The deputy premier also said there will be no seat-swapping with other GPS component parties as all SUPP branches have worked very hard in their respective constituencies.

“All these branches, they all work so hard, and if suddenly change it is not fair to them. Every branch will nominate one candidate. For example in Sibu, we have Pelawan, Nangka and Bawang Assan.

“This is our practice and we will consult with our component parties. We will basically just come up with one (candidate) name, but does not matter who is the final one, we just come together,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

SUPP’s seven traditional parliamentary seats are Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.

He said SUPP already had potential candidates in mind, and had already discussed the Sarawak Premier, adding that the potential candidates would be “constantly changed for few reasons”.

On whether SUPP would field new faces, he said: “Well, the six areas we lost in the last election, so at least six are new people.”

He also said that SUPP would field candidates that could win.

Dr Sim said that GE15 is important for Sarawak as the state will go into the general election for the first time under the GPS logo.

He said this is the opportunity for Sarawak to send a strong signal to the federal government that Sarawak is going all out to fight what belongs to Sarawak.

“A lot of us are not happy, including myself, that the federal budget allocation for Sarawak is only RM5.4 billion out of RM90 billion. It did not fulfill our aspiration for Sarawak development,” he said.

He also said that a lot of people are not happy with the schools and hospitals.

“Just give back to us and we run ourselves with the money of course. We also want the same facilities like in West Malaysia even though our population is small. If given back to us, we can do better,” he said.

He said Sarawak needs to be strong to fight for its rights.

“If we have 31 MPs, and if they (federal) want to form a government, GPS will be the party they need to form a government, and does not matter which one,” he added.