Employees of KTS Group of Companies receive long service award

KUCHING (Oct 12): More than 400 employees received their Long Service Award from KTS Group of Companies in conjunction with KTS 60th Anniversary celebration.

The award was given to KTS employees who have served the company for more than 10 years, with KTS Group managing director Dato Henry Lau officiating at the event held at KTS Garden here today.

Besides the presentation of awards, the recipients were also treated with lunch reception and lucky draws treats, courtesy of KTS Group companies.

Among the various activities held to mark KTS 60th Anniversary celebration were quiz competitions and sports tournaments; KTS Fellowship Dinner; KTS Manager Seminar; KTS 60th Anniversary Dinner and KTS Family Day.