Fatimah: More psychologists needed to meet rising mental health issues

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak is experiencing a shortage of psychologists of different branches to respond to the rising trend of mental health issues in the state, noted Sarawak Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Fatimah said statistics had shown that suicidal ideation and attempt among the adolescents and teenagers in the state were on the rise between 2015 and 2017.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for counselling and psychological services and support was greater. As the world faces greater volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, human development and wellbeing issues are beginning to take centre stage.”

The minister said this when officiating at the closing ceremony of a two-day National Symposium on Psychology Wellbeing 2022 at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today.

Fatimah said Sarawak occupied the top four position in terms of prevalence of mental health issues among its population in the country, based on a National Health and Morbidity Survey Report 2015.

Cases were higher in the rural areas among the Bumiputera residents and 35 per cent of all the cases comprised teenagers aged above 16 and above, and another 16 per cent involved individuals aged below 16.

“In Sarawak, the ministry collaborates with relevant strategic partners in integration, including psychologists, counsellors, psychiatrists and para counsellors to provide social support and services to those affected by social issues, problems and crises.”

She added that the ministry’s first community social support centre will begin operation in Kuching this month to provide integrated social support and intervention referrals to the community.

Sarawak psychology and counselling centre will also be available at the centre, she added.

Fatimah also highlighted a state social wellbeing index (SSWI) 2019 that had graded Sarawak with an average score of 6.21, a moderate status, for its social wellbeing aspect.

Those aged between 55 and 65 had shown the highest score at 6.43 compared with other age groups in the state and among all the ethnicities, the Melanau community recorded the highest score at 6.78.

She said the ministry aimed to continue to report on the index every two years and expand it to include data from small districts in the state.

Fatimah said a happy family is critical towards the social wellbeing of a household.

She also pointed out that psychological wellbeing among employees in the public and private sectors was one of the focuses of the state’s ambitious Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

The National Symposium on Psychology Wellbeing 2022 was themed ‘Heading Towards the Third Sustainability Development Goal (SDG): Building a Happy Family’ and attracted over 340 participants across the country.

Also taking place was exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) documents between Unimas and PlusVibes, a home-grown digital mental health platform, to provide emotional support to its 14,000 students.