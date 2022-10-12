Food baskets delivered to flood-stricken Long Bemang folks

MIRI (Oct 12): A total of 120 food baskets were distributed to flood victims in Long Bemang on Monday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the aid from the Welfare Department was handed over to the longhouse residents by Long Bemang volunteer firefighters (PBS).

“A total of 530 residents living in the 100-door Long Bemang longhouse are affected by floods that hit the area since Sunday. The electricity supply in the affected area had been switched off for the safety of the locals,” he said in a statement.

PBS Long Bemang had also helped the villagers move their belongings to higher grounds, he added.

The flood level in Long Bemang was reported to be around five feet high on Monday.

“Villagers affected by the floods have been moved to the upper floor of their houses at the moment. Firefighters together with members of PBS Long Bemang and Sarawak Rivers Board have provided assistance to move their items to the top floor,” he said.

On a related note, Ahmad Nizam said personnel from Marudi fire station had carried out aerial flood monitoring around the Baram River.

“Low-lying areas near the riverbanks were hit by floods, including in Long Panai, Long Lama and Long Miri. The river current was reported to be strong although the weather was fine throughout the operation,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam added that no evacuation had been carried out in Ulu Baram thus far.