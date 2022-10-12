GPS big win means stronger Umno, says DAP man

BINTULU (Oct 12): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will help to strengthen Umno if it (GPS) wins big in the 15th general election (GE15), said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bintulu publicity secretary Chiew Chan Yew.

He said this was in fact the main reason for dissolving Parliament so quickly.

“It is regrettable that the PM (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) chooses to hold election at the end of the year when it is raining, school examination is on and Deepavali being observed.

“Even though the people and the state governments have voiced their rejection, Umno people don’t care what it costs in order to strengthen the party, it pushes ahead to benefit the few Umno top guns. The decision to dissolve Parliament now is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

He claimed that this happened because of Umno wanting to win big so that they can helm the federal government again.

“In the same way, GPS being a part of the federal government, never really looks squarely at the problem. Instead it just go on to support Umno all the way,” said Chiew.

He added GPS knew very well that the election could be held next year, but it chose to go with Umno.

“It (GPS) has never spoken a word to oppose the decision. This attitude of obeying what Umno says shows that GPS does not think for the future and hopes of our people. Only care for themselves and does not care about the situation others are in,” he said.

Chiew said Sarawak was now having many areas under flood due to heavy rain and high tide.

“GPS leaders can pretend this is not a problem. Never feel ashamed that they have in fact failed their responsibility.

“There are 10 GPS reps in the federal cabinet but not one of them uses his or her position to do more good things for the people. What have they done for the country and people?

“The country is being governed worse by the day and we may continue to face the Umno politics of hegemony,” he said.