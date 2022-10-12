Jobless man claims trial to armed carjacking of senior citizen in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 12): An unemployed man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to armed carjacking of a senior citizen last month.

Mohd Niqa Qastalani Mohamad Ismail, 27, was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 14 years, or a fine, or caning, upon conviction.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman ordered for him to be released on RM5,000 cash bail with two local sureties, apart from fixing Nov 14 for case management.

According to the allegedly carjacked a 63-year-old man while armed with a knife on Sept 30, 2022, at 4.10pm in Taman Heng Guan, Jalan Matang here.

It is understood that the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff is prosecuting the case, while Mohd Niqa was unrepresented by counsel.