Klang MP seeks injunction to defer monsoon polls, cites flood risk

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Klang MP Charles Santiago is seeking a court order to stop the 15th general election from being held this year, even though Parliament has been dissolved.

“I have filed an injunction to stop the elections due to the upcoming rainy season and floods,” the DAP lawmaker posted on his Facebook today.

Lawyer Surendra Ananth who is representing Charles told Malay Mail that the suit was filed yesterday at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, adding that hearing has been set for October 20.

Based on court documents sighted by Malay Mail, Charles is seeking several declarations from the court.

Among them is for the court to declare that then prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s request to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament last Monday, is unconstitutional. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME