La Promenade Mall to hold school holiday night run on Dec 10

KUCHING (Oct 12): La Promenade Mall will be organising a school holiday night run on the first day of year-end school holiday on Dec 10, with registration opening at an early bird price of RM50.

In a statement, the organiser said the run is divided into two categories, namely three kilometres and six kilometres. All participants will get an event t-shirt, a finisher medal and blinkers.

The first 100 participants who sign up for the run will be entitled to a RM10 voucher to be spent at the mall located along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

“December’s La Promenade school holiday night run follows on from our successful La Promenade fitness weekend held in May, during which there were 1,350 participants,” said Hock Seng Lee corporate communications manager Sophia Ong.

Ong said they received a lot of positive feedbacks from families during the fitness weekend organised in May and thus, they decided to organise a school holiday night run in December.

“Both three kilometres and six kilometres routes will be within La Promenade Mall’s compound, making it possible for families with strollers to participate.”

There will also be a best dressed category during the event and a lucky draw programme with attractive prizes, ranging from family meals at La Promenade Mall’s new restaurants to electronic items.

The co-organiser for the event is notable Kuching marathoner Anthony Lee, City Joggers Club and the Sarawak state government’s technology solutions provider SAINS.

Lee has been collaborating with Hock Seng Lee since September, leading a weekend run club at the mall.

“From the very first run, it surprised me the high number of participants. Every Saturday, there are well over 100 runners. HSL’s joggers’ club has become one of the most popular in town and I look forward to December’s joyful school holiday run.

“Running is bigger than ever before. La Promenade’s fitness weekend got 1,000 over runners, while the recent Kuching Marathon had 10,000 runners, I think nowadays everyone really sees the value of health. Running is also a great sport for mental health,” said Lee.

To sign up, interested members of the public can visit booking.hslnet.my

Individual tickets will be priced at RM60 for three-kilometre category and RM70 for six-kilometre category after the early bird period has closed.